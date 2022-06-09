The year 2022 hasn’t been good so far for Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. After giving a box office dud like Bachchhan Paandey, the actor is struggling to leave any mark with his latest release Samrat Prithviraj. Made on a huge budget, the film has failed in living up to its pre-release talks.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood ever. The filmmaker claimed about spending about 18 years doing research work for the magnum opus. However, the same thing is getting targeted by disappointed fans as the film doesn’t justify either a budget or the research work.

Not a good film, but Samrat Prithviraj isn’t bad either. It fits into the average category. Most of the people who have watched it are blaming Akshay‘s ordinary performance and lack of excitement. Even the length is too short to show the glory of the great Indian warrior on the big screen. With so many negative talks going on, the theatrical run of the film is getting affected as shows are getting cancelled.

Yes, you read that right! As per the reports flowing in, Samrat Prithviraj’s shows are getting cancelled at several places due to zero occupancy in morning shows. Not just that but now, in many theatres, shows for other releases like Vikram (Hindi) and Major (Hindi) are getting increased by replacing Akshay’s biggie with them. It’s shocking to hear that there’s not a single audience to watch one of the most expensive Bollywood films.

Released on 3rd June, Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. It is based on the glory of the Indian warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan.

