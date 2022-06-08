Kangana Ranaut is well known for making headlines for controversial remarks and today is no different. Today, the ‘Queen’ actress is being trolled for taking to social media and calling Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker an “idiot of a man.” Reason? A parody video clip that is making rounds on social media.

For those who don’t know, the now-viral clip is a response to a Twitter user named Vashudev’s video recording appealing to Indians to boycott Qatar Airways following the massive diplomatic blowback India received following a BJP leader’s derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad. So scroll below to first know all that Ms Ranaut had to say, followed by the video’s content and netizens’ reaction to it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut slammed the Qatar Airways chief for his video saying, “All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country.” In her following story, she added, “This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world… “

In the same story, Kangana Ranaut also wrote, “Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be… remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear_)

The video, cause of which she slammed the Qatar Airways chief, is a dubbed spoofed video of his to broadcaster Al Jazeera. Laced with sarcastic jibes, the dubbed part makes it sound like Akbar Al Baker is personally appealing to Vasudev to call off his boycott. In the doctored video, the Qatar Airlines chief appears to be saying, “Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of ₹ 624.50. We don’t know how to operate anymore. We have grounded all flights. Our operations are not running anymore….” Check out the spoof video here:

Seeing this, netizens have trolled Kangana Ranaut. One wrote, “🤣🤣 Whatsapp University ka gold medalist race mein hai ye..! #KanganaRanaut.” Another added, “#KanganaRanaut did not fall, she is the parody!! , on a serious note she represents the cancer of hate that #bjp has sown in the Indian mindset #india” Another post about it read, “Kangana Ranaut cannot identify the difference between a parody and a real video. She is in the movie industry as an actor and a producer who claims she knows all.”

A user, trolling the actress, commented, “This is beyond bizarre.. Kangana Ranaut on her official Instagram handle thinks that the spoof video is real. I mean she actually believes that an investment of 624 rs is the biggest in an organization worth almost 45 billion dollars. A CEO will troll someone in India! How???”

🤣🤣 Whatsapp University ka gold medalist race mein hai ye..! #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/hJ3S6G2ggB — Abhi (@KattaAbhishek7) June 8, 2022

#KanganaRanaut did not fall , she is the parody!! , on a serious note she represents the cancer of hate that #bjp has sown in the Indian mindset #india — SA (@sabmq) June 8, 2022

Reel life main toh hug Diya ab real life main bhi hag Rahi hai #KanganaRanaut — Nooruddin shaik (@nooruddinshaik) June 8, 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeisoOEPY8w/

#KanganaRanaut herself is a parody of her talented self now… — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) June 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut is the Rahul Gandhi of the right wing. 😭😂#KanganaRanaut — Riot-Su (@kankeneeche) June 8, 2022

Well, what are your thoughts on this latest goof-up Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments.

