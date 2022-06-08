Sunny Leone – born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, make her name for herself across the globe as a p*rn star. While she was part of the p*rnography industry for over a decade (2001–2013), she made her move into Bollywood in 2012 by featuring as Izna in Jism 2. Since then, she has shared screen space with some top names of B’wood in films like Shootout at Wadala, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Raees and more.

Advertisement

Not just that, the actress and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to three kids – four-year-old twin boys Asher and Noah, and seven-year-old daughter Nisha. Now, in a recent chat, Sunny has got candid and spoke about her fears regarding how her kids may feel about her previous profession. Read on.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with ETimes, Sunny Leone said, “There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don’t hurt others in any way. Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter.”

Continuing further, Sunny Leone added, “I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She’s learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both. As a parent, I just feel it’s fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do.”

Well, now that’s a mother who is sure to give her children enough ground to breathe and flap their wings.

On the work front, Sunny Leone’s next include the Tamil films Quotation Gang – which also features Jackie Shroff, and the horror-comedy Oh, My Ghost which is slated to release this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Sunny Leone Was Furious With Wives Of A-list Actors For Not Allowing Them To Work With Her: “I Don’t Want Your Husband, I Have One”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram