Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: After Bachchhan Paandey, it’s disheartening for Akshay Kumar’s fans to see his latest film also heading to become a box office dud. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar and others, the film is helmed by veteran director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. After opening to the unexpected numbers, the box office collections of the film are coming as a shocker to its fans on every single day.

With its release on June 3, Samrat Prithviraj marked a clash with the big South film Vikram: Hitlist starring Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil, Vijay Sethupati, Suriya and Adivi Sesh-led Major.

Samrat Prithviraj collected 4.25 on its 5th day making it a total of 48.65 crores. As per early trends flowing in, Akshay Kumar-led Samrat Prithviraj maintained the pace and opened to similar numbers today as of yesterday. As per the latest media reports, the film has minted around 3.50-4.50 crores on the 6th day of its release at the box office. With new numbers, Samrat Prithviraj’s collection now stands at 52.15-53.15.

Finally! After almost a week of its release, Samrat Prithviraj has now crossed the 50 crore mark, which should definitely call for a celebration for the makers.

For the unversed, Samrat Prithviraj became 3rd highest opener as it collected 10.70 crores, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 maintained its first spot followed by Bachchhan Paandey. However on 2nd day, Akshay Kumar starrer minted 12.60 crores while collecting 16.10 crores, 5 crores, and 4.25 crores on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th day respectively.

Well, we are sure all the Akshay Kumar’s fans have now high hopes for his upcoming films. Speaking about the same, Khiladi Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan which is set to hit the screens on the festival of Rakhi. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Later, Akshay has Ram Setu in the pipeline that co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. That apart, Akki also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi on his plate.

