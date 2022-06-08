Lokesh Kanagaraj is receiving all the love for the masterpiece he has created in the form of Vikram. Starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film lived much lived up to its hype and proving its mettle on the worldwide front. Now the latest update is about its collection crossing the 200 crore mark and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Lokesh has created his own universe and has glimpsed us with an explosion he’ll be doing in the next part. Yes, we’re talking about Suriya‘s cameo, which is just working as an icing on the cake. Apart from the powerful trio, the cameo appearance of the Jai Bhim actor is pulling crowds globally and audiences are loving it. Well, numbers are speaking for themselves.

Advertisement

As per trade reports, Vikram has gone past the 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. In the first 5 days, the film has put up a total of 215 crores* gross. Unlike other biggies from Kollywood, this one is staying steady on weekdays after rocking numbers during the opening weekend. It pretty much states its positive reception among the audience. It is expected to hit the 300 crore mark very soon.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan yesterday gifted Lokesh Kanagaraj a Lexus car in the wake of the film’s phenomenal success. Earlier in the day, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of the film.

In the video, Kamal said, “Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film ‘Vikram’ in that line-up.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Yash’s Epic Entertainer Is Lagging Behind Baahubali 2 (Hindi) By A Big Margin Of 70 Crores+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram