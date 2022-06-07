KGF Chapter 2 has finally slowed down at the box office after raking in some record breaking numbers. If Pushpa ended 2021 on a high for a PAN Indian scene, 2022 continued it further with RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan doing terrific business, especially among Hindi speaking audience. Now, coming back to Yash starrer (Hindi), the film currently stands at 434.62 crores and is lagging behind by 70+ crores to join the 500 crores bandwagon with Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which did business of 511.30 crores.

KGF’s recent instalment in India has done a business of Rs 856 cr and Rs 1230 cr worldwide. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year and was released on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti i.e. April 14th, 2022.

Let’s take a look at KGF: Chapter 2’s box office numbers here:

KGF: Chapter 2 Worldwide – Rs 1230 crores

KGF: Chapter 2 (all languages) – Rs 856 crores

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – Rs 434.62 crores

Now let’s take a look at Baahubali 2’s number at the box office:

Baahubali 2 Worldwide – Rs 1800 crores

Baahubali 2 (all languages) – Rs 1031 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 511.30 crores

The Yash starrer is only lagging behind with a margin of Rs 70+ crores. Prabhas is still leading the 500 crores race at the box office with Baahubali 2.

Meanwhile, fans are really excited for the third instalment of KGF and have started questioning the makers on the announcement of the same on social media platforms.

Source – Box Office India

