Major Box Office Day 4: The biographical action drama film which is based on the national hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Despite this, the film had a decent opening at the box office on Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Hindi version, Adivi Sesh starrer did manage an opening of over 1 crore to bring in 1.10 crores on Friday. While this may be considered as low, big-budget films found even less than or in the same range of collections coming their way. Interestingly, the film performed well on the weekend.

Advertisement

Major (Hindi) managed to collect 1.51 crores on Saturday and 2.05 crores on Sunday. The film continued to maintain a steady pace at the box office, as on Monday it collected 0.85 crore. The 4-day total now stands at 5.51 crores. It seems that word of mouth is working for the film’s performance.

Adivi Sesh starrer is competing with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at the box office. Going by the releases, the film is facing tough competition at the box office.

Must Read: Vikram Box Office Day 4 Early Trends (All Languages): Kamal Haasan Starrer Cruises Past The 100 Crore Mark In Style!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram