Vikram Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): The action thriller that brings together a powerhouse of talents Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil is in record-breaking mode ever since it hit the screens, this Friday, i.e., June 3.

Lokesh Kanakaraj’s directorial had a huge pre-release buzz and it has fulfilled all the expectations of viewers. The film is receiving a thunderous response at the box office and has gone beyond Rs 150 crores mark worldwide.

Going with its numbers, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is already making big waves at the box office. The film has minted 163.07 crores on weekends worldwide. As for domestic collections, the film crossed the 50 crore collection in the weekend.

As per the early trends flowing in, some early trade numbers state the film has minted around 15-17 crore on the 4th day of its release at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its collections now cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Vikram managed to earn in the range of 33 crores on day 1 followed 30 crores on day 2. With a higher collection of nearly 32-33 crores on Day 3, the film has been doing wonders at the box office. Kamal Haasan starrer is now competing with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While Akshay Kumar starrer opened at 10.60 crores, Kartik Aaryan starrer earned 14.25 crores followed by 13 crores.

Akshay Kumar-led Samrat Prithviraj, the film was the 3rd highest grosser of 2022.

