It was a decent weekend for Samrat Prithviraj as 39.40 crores came in. The film started on a fair note, grew a bit on Saturday and then saw further momentum coming its way on Sunday. In 2022, so many films – whether it is big or small – have opened in single digits and then failed to show any kind of growth over the rest of the weekend. Here, at least the Akshay Kumar starrer is doing a much better business with Sunday bringing in 16.10 crores.

Advertisement

Of course, expectations from an Akshay Kumar starrer are always very high since he has been a master of back to back hits and blockbusters and that with different kinds of subjects each time round. Since Samrat Prithviraj is one of the biggest by not just Yash Raj Films but also Bollywood in general, you expect the film to fire all cylinders at the box office.

Advertisement

One now waits to see if that happens indeed, now that the film is into the weekdays. There are other films in the running as well. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing exceptionally good in the third week as well. Major is not upsetting the plans for the historic action drama. It’s working in its limited market rather than breaking into the market created by Samrat Prithviraj. As for the dubbed version of the Tamil film Vikram, it is one of the more entertaining films of Kamal Haasan but is playing on limited screens in Hindi.

By and large, Samrat Prithviraj has the stage set for itself to perform and one now waits to see does it hold itself on Monday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vikram Box Office (Worldwide): Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil’s Magic Puts On A Rocking Weekend Of 160 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram