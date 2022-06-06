Major (Hindi) has turned out to be one of those rare films to have managed the kind of upswing in collections on a day by day basis over the weekend, as it used to happen with other content based films back in time during the pre-pandemic. Otherwise even the biggies were not even opening or growing and then movies with new cast had actually gone into oblivion.

In the midst of this all, Major (Hindi) did manage an opening of over 1 crore to bring in 1.10 crores on Friday. While this was low, it was still a start because we have seen films with much bigger budgets and known stars to be finding even less than or in the same range coming their way. However, these films didn’t grow on Saturday and Major (Hindi) did that on Sunday to collect 1.51 crores, which was the first ‘major’ positive sign for it; no pun intended. All eyes were on whether this trend would continue on Sunday or not because if that wouldn’t have been the case, the chances for the film to perform well on Monday would have been diluted.

Well, Major (Hindi) did grow further on Sunday and though it wasn’t to the same scale as Friday to Saturday, it was still to some extent at least, what with 2.05 crores more coming in. With this, the film has managed to almost double the Friday numbers on Sunday, and the overall total stands at 4.66 crores.

Of course there is a lot of work yet to be done for the film and for that the first thing would be for the Adivi Sesh starrer to be as close as possible as Friday and ideally keep its head high over the 1 crore mark. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be game on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

