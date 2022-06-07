It was an excellent Monday for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as 2.25 crores came in. Friday collections were 2.81 crores, so the hold has been quite hold. In fact, even 2 crores would have been good and anything over 1.80 crores would have been a satisfactory hold. However, the collections are ahead of that which indicates how the film has been catching fancy of the audiences on a regular basis.

The film stands at 157.07 crores and should come close to the 163 crores mark by the time the third week is through. Post that 175 crores would be a cakewalk and with an open week ahead, there is another very good weekend on the cards. In fact it won’t be surprising if the film manages to collect 8-10 crores on the coming weekend since most likely it would retain as much screens as it was playing on last weekend, if not more, and that means not more than 25% weekend to weekend fall.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is in for a long haul here and one waits to see which film challenges its lifetime next. The next major family film is JugJugg Jeeyo and the task is cut out for it to go ahead and challenge the Anees Bazmee directed film. The way forward for the Bollywood box office to grow is for more and more folks to do well so that the wheels are in motion.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

