Actor Arjun Das might have appeared for just a scene in director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer Vikram, but the actor has made it clear that he values it immensely, saying watching it on the monitor was “one of the best experiences of my life”.

In an emotional piece, which he posted on Twitter, Arjun Das, who commands a huge fan following himself, said, “When Lokesh calls you and says, ‘Machi, just one scene.’ You don’t ask any questions. You just go! But that ONE scene… On one side you have Kamal sir and on the other, you have Suriya sir. What does one possibly do? You tell yourself to breathe, focus, learn, observe, sit back and watch two actors you have admired unleash themselves in front of you.

“Watching that on the monitor, over and over again, was one of the best experiences of my life. I couldn’t have asked for more. Working with three of my favourites – Kamal sir, Suriya sir and Lokesh sir.

Arjun Das added, “Kamal sir, from waiting outside Samco to get a glimpse of you to actually being a part of your movie is a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity. Suriya Sir, thank you. It was an absolute honour to have shared the screen with you. I will always cherish working with you and the conversation I had with you. Harish sir, I am glad I got to work with you again and be with you in the same frame unlike the last time.

“Rajsekar sir, thank you, I enjoyed every bit of our conversation on set. Anirudh brother, thank you so much. Happy to have been a part of an Anirudh musical yet again.

“Philo sir, Thank you. And last but not the least – thank you, my Master. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Truly blessed to have been directed by you for the third time,” Arjun Das concluded.

