Actor Suriya on Wednesday offered a joint prayer along with his fans for the safe return of Indians stuck in Ukraine, which is currently battling an invasion by Russia.

Speaking after the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 10, Suriya said, “Even as we celebrate this moment here, a lot of innocent people and children from India are in Ukraine. They all have to return home safely.

“They say that there are around 15,000 people more left there. Finding transportation there is a challenge. Our government is doing everything but when we watch pictures and video clips, our heart flutters.

“We have lost a dear brother yesterday. I have faith in joint prayers. Let us all pray together that without any loss of life, everybody must safely come back home,” the actor said and offered a joint prayer with his fans.

After the brief prayer, Suriya said,” I believe our prayers will facilitate their safe return to our homeland.”

Previously, the teaser of director Pandiraj’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan‘, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, had garnered over four million views within a day of the teaser having been released on YouTube.

The official teaser, which gives away the fact that actor Vinay Rai plays the antagonist, seemed to have won the hearts of audiences with around 6.7 lakh poeple giving it the thumbs up sign.

The film, which features Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, M S Baskar and Soori among others.

Music for the film is by D Imman and cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

The film, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, was originally supposed to release on February 4. However, it was postponed due to the lockdown and the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to hit screens worldwide on March 10.

