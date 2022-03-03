Radhe Shyam: No Villain In Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Love Saga?

Speculation on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is rife as the folks talk about no apparent villain in the much-hyped movie.

Going by the posters and the trailer of the film, it is almost confirmed that the movie has no peculiar villain, but nature itself becomes a hurdle for the couple’s union. It is also being talked about that the movie will have a tragic ending, with a tsunami backdrop.

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. But, speculation is that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Well, days ahead of the worldwide release of ‘Radhe Shyam’, the makers have announced the release of yet another trailer, which is expected to amplify the hype around its theatrical release.

Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will have a sound design by Resul Pookutty. Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam‘ is billed as an epic love story and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese, on March 11.

