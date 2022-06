Vikram: Karthi Is All Praises For Kamal Haasan Starrer, "It's Such A High To Watch Him Kick Up A Storm"

Actor Karthi, the younger brother of Tamil star Suriya, has showered praise on director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, saying the film was a “true celebration of Kamal Haasan”.

The actor, who took to Twitter to pen his thoughts on the film, wrote, “‘Vikram’ – as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our Kamal Haasan sir! It’s such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout.”

Karthi also spoke about the performances of the other members of the cast.

He said, “Fahadh Faasil never lets his intensity drop. Vijay Sethupathi brings out a new shade of baddie.”

Heaping praises on the film’s music director, Karthi said, “Anirudh what a background score He makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful.”

He also spoke about his brother Suriya’s performance. He said, “Finally, man Rolex sir was SCARY. Director Lokesh, you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience.”

The film, which released on June 7, has been garnering praise ever since it hit screens.

