Nayanthara is of the most-followed actresses of the south who has worked in a variety of films in the last few years across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries. She has presented the audiences with multiple hits and some of them are considered a classic even today. In the recent turn of events, it has been revealed that the southern beauty will soon be tying the knot with producer and lyricist Vignesh Shivan and looks like we already have a date in hand.

For the unversed, the Rappakal actress has lately been in the headlines for her upcoming collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She will be seen playing the female lead in Atlee and SRK’s next, Jawan, the teaser of which has been taking the internet by storm since the last few days. This movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of the Lady Superstar which is one of the reasons for the crazy hype around it.

According to a recent report by News18, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot on June 9, 2022 but they have mostly kept the affair hush-hush so far. Rumour has it that the wedding will be followed by a fancy party and a series of political dignitaries and south superstars are being invited to the ceremony.

The same report suggests that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding will be recorded by filmmaker Gautham Menon and he is planning to give it a documentary-style approach. There have also been speculations that the video rights of their wedding have already been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount and that is one of the reasons for such secrecy. The news is yet to be confirmed by the parties involved but if it is true, it will bring together several popular names like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Kamal Haasan amongst others.

