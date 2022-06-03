Kamal Haasan is one of the most-celebrated celebrities of Indian cinema and his popularity reflects in every other film he stars in. The actor has delivered a series of promising projects since the beginning of his time in Kollywood and now, he is back with the action-packed Vikram. As a part of the film’s promotion, Haasan spoke to a series of media outlets and in one of the interactions, opened up about Indian 2 which has been on a halt for several years now.

For the unversed, Kamal’s latest venture, Vikram, has been garnering positive response from the audience since its release on Friday. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil apart from Kamal and has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamla Haasan was asked about Indian 2 which has been in the production stage for quite some time now. Talking about what’s taking so long, he said, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued.”

Kamal Haasan further stressed on how they had to start working on different films to keep the income coming. “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-E-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”, he said.

Assuring that the movie will resume, Kamal Haasan further said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

