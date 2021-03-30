As the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the country, many are falling prey to the virus. Several actors and actresses are being tested positive for the virus. Now the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 is Master director, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh becomes the latest victim after celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Suriya, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the news on Monday.

Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted, “Hello Everyone! Writing this to inform all my friends, family & well-wishers that I have tested positive for Cvoid-19 and have been admitted in a private hospital where I’m being taken good care of. Well, be back soon & stronger! (Sic).” Take a look at the tweet below:

The 35-year-old filmmaker began his career with the 2016 anthology movie Aviyal, which was produced by director Karthick Subbaraj. His first directorial feature debut was with the action-thriller Maanagaram starring Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudhan Rao and Charle, was critical and box office success.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shot to fame after directing the popular Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. The action thriller also featured Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. The film received positive accolades and went on to become a blockbuster.

The filmmaker’s recent success was Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released across theatres on January 13, 2021, to the phenomenal reception of fans. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. The film was produced by Xavier Britto of XB Creators in association with Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and Jagdish.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on Vikram with Kamal Hassan. The veteran actor will start shooting for the film after the assembly elections.

