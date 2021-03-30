Many times there releases a film, which proves to be such a massive success that many filmmakers want to work on that movie’s remake. Well, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one such Malayalam film that released in 2020 and proved to be one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam movies of 2020. After John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed to step in the Bollywood remake, Rana Daggubati has now confirmed stepping in the Telugu remake.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. The Baahubali star has broken his silence about stepping in this big project alongside one of Tollywood’s biggest stars ever. Keep reading further for more details.

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati himself revealed this in an interview with Bollywood Life. He said, “Yes, I’m shooting for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (the Telugu remake) with Mr. Pawan Kalyan.” Now isn’t that exciting news for all the fans? Watching two superstars in one frame is like a dream come true, isn’t it?

Well, in the same interview, Rana Daggubati also opened about SS Rajamouli’s plans for Baahubali 3 and Baahubali prequel, titled The Rise of Sivagami. “As far as Baahubali is concerned, there’s an adaptation of a book that’s also a prequel to a film. It’s actually Anand Neelakantan’s book, which is The Rise of Sivagami (name of the book). It’s the story of our mother when she was young — we’re not born, it’s our mother’s story, so we’ll come in the big films only,” said the actor.

When asked if Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s backstories would appear in subsequence seasons, Rana simply added, “Let’s see how it goes.” Opening up on Baahubali 3, Rana stated, “Well…boss (SS Rajamouli) has to make that call, but we definitely hope for one.”

Anyway, what we are most excited about is seeing Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati sharing the screen space in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. What about you?

Must Read: Asuran Fame Vetrimaaran & Thalapathy Vijay To Do A Blockbuster Collab Soon, Director Confirms This News

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube