If you have been an ardent follower of the Breathe series, then we are sure that you all too must be waiting for the update about its third instalment. After Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the next part, and it is not us but the actor who is spilling out all the beans about the project. In fact, he also revealed about his reunion with John Abraham after 13 long years.

It was earlier reported that Abhishek and John will reunite for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam classic Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Later an update came that the Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has come on board the film and is all gearing up to take it on floors by the month of July 2021. But now, The Big Bull Actor has opened up about everything. Keep scrolling further.

According to an interview given to Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he is teaming up with John Abraham on a film. However, he didn’t divulge any other details. Speaking about his shoot schedule, Jr Bachchan said, “Last month, I started shooting for Dasvi in Agra, which will be completed by the end of April. I finish that, and immediately I start shooting for the next season of Breathe. And as soon as I finish that, I get back to my jigri, to make my film with John, will which will be a reunion after 13 years.”

Now, one thing is very clear that Breathe season 3 is happening very soon, and Abhishek Bachchan is surely going to be in it. The good thing is that all the Jr Bachchan fans will get to see more of him this year.

Abhishek has been juggling between projects ever since the lockdown has been lifted. He started his work in this pandemic world with some patchwork of Big Bull and followed it up by resuming the pending portions of Bob Biswas before moving on to Dasvi from February. He is now all charged up to shoot for two more projects – Breathe 3 and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake – starting this Summer. Breathe 3 will showcase the dark side of Jr. B, with Amit Sadh being the cop.

Are you excited to see Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe 3 and teaming up with his Dostana co-star John Abraham after 13 years? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

