In these tough times, a heavy dose of laughter proves to be the best medicine. And when it comes to bringing a smile to our faces, no one does it better than Amazon Prime Video which has now released the much-awaited second season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Created by Zakir Khan, the show promised to be a fun ride along with an interesting twist of Politics in the story.

Advertisement

Here are five things from the show which make it a must-watch.

Apna Sakht Launda is back again

Advertisement

The show brings back our very own Ronny Bhaiya aka Indore ka Sakht Launda in a new and more Sakht andaaz. We can expect a great show that’s high on comedy and humour when one of the most popular comedians of India is its lead protagonist. Giving us a sneak-peek in the trailer, the second season will revolve around how Ronny Bhaiya uses his wit and sense of humour, to get through all sorts of problems with the support of his family and friends.

Kadak Dialoguebaazi

With every scene having a punch-line, the new season makes for a witty, yet gripping, story with the lines grabbing all the attention. We’re pretty sure that you whistled out loud when you heard “ab aatey aatey hi aaegi”, “Rajneeti hai koi PubG to hai nahi”, and “apni kahani bhale hi choti ho par uske main hero apan hi hain” in the trailer. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the show is packed with a lot more witty dialogues that shows the hard work and dedication of the writing team.

Dosti, Pyaar aur Parivaar

Like the first season, Season 2 also explores the relationship of Ronny Bhaiya with his family, friends and love interest. The trailer showed us a bit about Ronny Bhaiya’s life which has all these elements and how he defines each relationship is what makes the show an interesting watch. While his buddies Anwar and Kranti stand strong with him and face any difficult situation together, his family is happy to see him finally taking a step towards his dream to enter in the world of politics. Last, and certainly not the least, the entry of a new girl in his life played by Onima Kashyap brings with it a possibility of a love triangle in the story that is sure to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Political dream- Aukat se bade Sapne

This season sees Ronny Bhaiya enter the world of politics which seems really interesting to watch as one waits to see how manages to fulfil his dream. With the support of his Vidhayak Chachaji, Ronny will try his hand at politics and contest the election for Parshad (Councillor) much to the delight of his friends, family and loved ones. While there’s no doubt that Ronny takes absolutely no time in winning hearts, it remains to be seen if he manages to win the election or not.

Sunny Hinduja as Villian

It’s interesting to see a villain in a comedy show and how the whole narrative adapts to the entry of a new character, Vicky, played by actor Sunny Hinduja. The trailer revealed a tussle between Ronny and Vicky as both find themselves on opposite sides of the election. While this conflict makes Ronny’s task all the tougher, we do feel like rooting for him all the more now after this new twist in the plot.

Must Read: Sargun Mehta Was Once Told By A Manager, “Aapko Aise Punjabi Filmon Mein Heroine Koi Nahi Lega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube