Sargun Mehta Was Once Told By A Manager, “Aapko Aise Punjabi Filmon Mein Heroine Koi Nahi Lega…”

Sargun Mehta has been ruling our hearts ever since she joined the industry. The beauty is now a super successful face in the regional Punjabi film industry and has been doing extremely well there. But did y’all know, once a manager told her that she wouldn’t make it in the Punjabi film industry and got fired by her? Read to know the scoop below.

Married to Ravi Dubey, Sargun seems like a happy soul on both personal and professional fronts.

Life is all about taking risks and proving yourself, not to others but to yourself. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sargun Mehta revealed that her husband and family have been really supportive of all her decisions throughout.

“Finding my voice as an artist was not at all challenging. My family as well as my husband (actor Ravi Dubey) have never questioned me as to what I want to do. A lot of time, in most of the cases, people think ‘ke log kya kahenge’. But I have never had such people in my life,” Sargun said.

Recalling an incident from the past, Sargun Mehta added, “There was one manager that I had long back when I was doing television, and that person told me ke aapko toh character role hi karna padega, aapko aise Punjabi filmon mein heroine koi nahi lega, woh bhi bade hero ke saath. After hearing that, I just said, ‘you are fired’. And then, I did what I had to do.”

The actress first appeared in Angrej that released in 2015 and later went on to do Love Punjab (2016), Lahoriye (2017), Qismat (2018) and Kala Shah Kala (2019). All these movies have been quite successful and she got recognition for the same.

“I did just one film in three years. I always thought ‘ke nahi karna woh kaam jis mein maza nahi aa raha, zyada se zyada kya hi ho jaega’. I am fearless like that,” Sargun Mehta says.

Way to go Sargun, we are really proud of you!

