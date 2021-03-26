Ever since the remake of Vikram Vedha was announced, the excitement of fans could not be kept in control. There were speculations of who would be playing the lead roles. Several names had come ahead, including that of Shah Rukh Khan. The curiosity kept growing as to who would step in the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. But it looks like Hrithik Roshan fans are going to get a chance to rejoice with excitement.

Advertisement

According to the latest buzz, the War actor has been roped in for the remake of this south film. There were reports that the actor had started prep for his next film by following a strict diet with extensive training, with the target of losing 3000 calories a day. However, no one knew which project he is working on. But now there seems to be some kinda concrete news about this.

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan has locked his next. The actor has come on board the Vikram Vedha remake. In fact, he has even started his prep to give his distinct touch to the character in this adaptation.

“Hrithik Roshan’s next is the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha, to be helmed by the original director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. He plays the character of the dreaded gangster, Vedha, in the untitled Hindi thriller and has already started the prep to bring his own flavour to the character. Right from the work on body language to the diction and look, he has been in the space of this gangster over the last two months, building his on-screen persona. Hrithik is all charged up and excited for the film. It his silver jubilee project, HR25,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film goes on the floors this summer, and the pre-production work is going on in full swing. “The title of Hindi adaptation however, is yet to be locked,” the source informed, adding further, “On the personal front, Hrithik is clearing his calendar and attending to brand and industry commitments. The actor has been swamped with a slew of meetings to knock off before he goes on sets of Vikram Vedha.”

Well, it was earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of a cop in Vikram Vedha. It would be really exciting to see Hrithik Roshan clash with the chote nawab. How excited are you for this film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Radhe Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Film Is Inspired By South Korean TV Series Sandglass

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube