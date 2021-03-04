Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most adorable Television pairs. They met each other on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh. From playing on-screen lovers, that romance soon turned into reality! They’re loved in real life as much as they were in the reel. But fans do want to witness them reunite on their Television screens again!

Advertisement

For the unversed, the couple began dating back in 2009. They finally took their relationship to the next step when they tied the knot in December 2013. While they are really successful in their respective careers, there’s a huge demand for them as a pair as well.

Advertisement

Recently, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ventured into production with Dreamiyata Entertainment. They will be backing Colors’ upcoming show Udaariyaan. Now that they will be producing content themselves too, it remains much easier to create a possibility of working together.

But can we expect that anytime soon? Ravi Dubey exclusively told us, “Yes, yes you can! It’s potentially possible. It’s not on paper or creatively kind of conceived. A lot of scripts have come to us but somehow we haven’t truly aligned with it. But yes, it’s possible. And if Sargun also likes it and I also like it and we can even back it. Why not?”

Previously, Ravi broke silence on him and Sargun Mehta welcoming parenthood in their personal life.

“We don’t have a for or against in this matter. I didn’t think it through. Ye sab upar wala karata hai, jab hona hota hai, koi cheez ho jati hai. Abhi mujhe near future me wo chiz hoti hui nahi dikh rahi hai that we kind of embrace parenthood just as yet. Our priorities are different but aligned with each other but maybe in due time, maybe, maybe not! We are stuck with each other right now. It’s been 7 years of our marriage & we’re still enjoying our honeymoon period,” said the Jamai Raja 2.0 actor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exclusive content!

Must Read: Did You Know? Hema Malini’s Father Was Worried About Her Romance With Dharmendra, Did Not Let Them Spend Time Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube