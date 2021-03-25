Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Review: Star Cast: Zakir Khan, Zakir Hussain, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap, Sunny Hinduja, Pritha Bakshi

Director: Shashant Shah

Creator: Zakir Khan

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Review: What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

In the first season, we saw how Ronny Pathak (Zakir Khan) always finds himself in difficult situations because of the lies he has spoken to everyone about his political connections. While following the ‘If you can’t make it, fake it’ method of Law Of Attraction unknowingly, he ends up cracking it. By the end of the first season, we saw that Vidhayak of Indore offers Ronny to work with him. At the same time, he also goes through a major heartbreak.

The season 2 starts from the same point where season 1 ended. Ronny is now working with the Vidhayak aka Chacha Ji and wants to become the Parshad (Councillor). However, the road to the seat is more complex than he thinks. After the death of the current Parshad, his son, Vicky (Sunny Hinduja) enters the scene to give him competition. Also this time, Ronny is romancing, not one but two girls. One being his first love, Avantika (Venus Singh) and there’s a new entry, Tanvi (Onima Kashyap)

The story of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is all about Ronny trying to walk through uncharted territory. Will his entry into politics take away his innocence or will he do it in his own way? Who will Ronny choose among the two ladies in his life?

Watch Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 for answers.

If Zakir Khan just stands somewhere for 5 minutes and talks to someone, there’s no doubt that it will be entertaining. When Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare released in 2018, it was one of the first shows of Amazon Prime Video. The innocence in the script and the endearing characters made the show successful and the OTT platform managed to make a good entry in India.

Now in season 2, the makers have kept that innocence alive while exploring new possibilities in the story. It’s the time of Ronny’s character growth and he gets ample of scope for that. As he enters politics and tries to make an impression, he gets more complicated problems. Be it about his rivalry with Vicky or playing mind games, his character has got challenges that shape him up for the future. Also, we see a little bit more mature version of him.

Unlike season 1, this Ronny knows his limitations and knows how to draw boundaries when things get overwhelming. While his character still holds the purity, it had in the first season, this time he is more practical. The good thing is that he has changed where he was supposed to. While he is moving on from Avantika, his past experience hasn’t made him bitter. He is giving a second chance to love as Tanvi makes an entry into his life.

The transformation of Ronny’s character is in fact a large part of season 2. From being mesmerised by the Vidhayak to challenging him heads on, there’s a lot to see here.

And as mentioned above, when Zakir Khan is involved there’s absolutely no doubt that the show will be entertaining. While watching this 4 hours approx season 2, you won’t know where and when did the time pass.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Zakir Khan is a natural actor but he needs to sharpen and fine-tune his skills. He’s excellent in comedy scenes but needs to get better at expressing various kinds of emotions.

Zakir Hussain as Ronny’s father does a splendid job yet again. There are several moments where he will make you just look and adore him.

Abhimanyu Singh has got a meatier role in season 2 and he does his part well. Kumar Varun is good & Vyom Sharma is lovely.

Venus Singh & Onima Kashyap lift up the charm of the screen with their cuteness. Both of them have really good chemistry with Zakir and it often gets tough for viewers to pick one among them to root for.

Sunny Hinduja is a surprise. As the rival of Ronny, he has an interesting character to play. With his performance, the actor keeps you glued to the screens.

Alka Amin & Pritha Bakshi are apt in their roles.

Shashant Shah has given the right direction to the show. While heavily CVHH deals with politics, he makes sure to not make it too dark or heavy. The way he has maintained the essence of the show while giving it a new shape and size is commendable.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Review: Final Verdict

If you watched and liked the first season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, there’s no reason for you to skip it. If you haven’t watched it yet, binge watch both seasons this weekend.

Rating: 3.5 Stars!

