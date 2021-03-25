R Madhavan on Thursday took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actor assured fans that he has been recuperating well.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news in a quirky manner. Madhavan posted a photograph of himself and Aamir Khan from the poster of their 2009 comedy film 3 Idiots where he played Farhan and Aamir essayed the role of Rancho. Khan tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Referring to that, R Madhavan wrote on Twitter: “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Raju was the character played by Sharman Joshi in 3 Idiots, who is in good health. That’s the reason why R Madhavan cropped his picture out and wrote “this is one place we don’t want Raju in”.

Commenting on R Madhavan‘s tweet, fans expressed their concern and shared prayers for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Get well soon both of you. Aap dono jaldi se thik ho jao, yahi dua mangta hun bhagwan se.. for that I will teach needy school students daily one hour for free. Aap dono ki kasam daily one hour.” Another fan replied saying, “Wishing you a very speedy recovery sir , good to see your sense of humour absolutely intact , there’s nothing better than a little cheer to spread warmth in the world today”

