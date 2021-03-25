In 2007 we saw the first Shootout series directed by Sanjay Gupta, which rocked the box-office and made us all a fan of his work. Shootout At Lokhandwala was one of the highest grosser of the year, and we could not wait for the second part after this one. In 2013, Shootout At Wadala released and yet again took the box-office by storm. Well, there is a piece of good news for all the fans of this series as the director is all set to work on his third part now.

Yes! You heard that right. Sanjay is coming back with yet another Shootout film, and we know that you all are already jumping with joy. Keep reading further to know all the details about the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, this film will be based on the 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital. Confirming the same, a source close to the project & Sanjay Gupta told the portal, “The Shootout series has been doing well at the box office; the two films in the series that have released so far have proved that there is an audience for such film. Keeping this in mind, Gupta is going ahead with the third film and is looking to start work on the same later this year.”

Elaborating further on the Sanjay Gupta led film the source revealed, “Currently the industry buzz is that the film will be based on the 1992 shootout that happened at JJ Hospital between members of Dawood Ibrahim’s and Arun Gawli’s gang. Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay.”

Further talking about the project, the source continues, “Though the cast is yet to be locked, Gupta, who is adding final touches to the script that has been written by Rajat Arora, is looking to commence work on the venture later this year.”

The source further continued, “In fact, Sanjay Gupta and Ekta Kapoor, whose Balaji Telefilms is also producing the film, are already in talks with a young actor to play the lead role.”

We are still awaiting the official confirmation, but one thing is sure that this film too will take the box-office by a storm. What do you think?

