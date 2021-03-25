The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India, and we are witnessing a spike in positive cases. Over the last week or so, several Bollywood stars have tested positive, leading to filming coming to a standstill. While production in the Hindi film industry has been effected, so has the release dates of films. The latest falling prey to it is YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The film was initially supposed to release on April 23 but has now been pushed ahead due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the restrictions that are being put in place to curb it. Details as to when the Varun V. Sharma directorial is still unknown. Read on to know more about this decision of the production team.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a trade source, said, “Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback. And he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come.”

Adding further, the trade source said, “When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry.”

Continuing further, the trade pundit added, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big-screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread.”

The source concluded, saying, “The film will also be big in the overseas territories so one needs to calculate all these factors. It is definitely the correct move.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars feature Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

