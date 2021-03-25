Mumbai Saga saw a drop on Wednesday with 90 lakhs coming in. The film had managed to stay in the vicinity of 1.50 crores on Monday and Tuesday with 1.49 crores and 1.47 crores respectively as the box office numbers. However, it couldn’t really hold on Wednesday as collections went under the 1 crore mark.

Mid-week, it has been impacted further by Godzilla vs Kong which has ended up surprising one and all. While that film is collecting better than any other Bollywood or Hollywood movie has done since the reopening of theatres, Mumbai Saga felt the impact with a drop of around 40%.

Since the word of mouth is continuing to be solid for the Hollywood offering, it won’t be surprising if the numbers dip further for the Sanjay Gupta directed film which has brought in 12.60 crores so far. With Saina releasing this Friday and expected to do better in multiplexes and Godzilla vs Kong keeping the single screens occupied, Mumbai Saga would struggle to reach 20 crores lifetime. Unfortunate, since the film is a good entertainer but just arrived at a time when it couldn’t leverage most at least from the opening standpoint.

