This Friday sees the release of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina. Based on the real-life story of ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal, the film is directed by Amol Gupte who has earlier made a sports film Hawaa Hawaai with Saqib Saleem, which was based on skating. This one has a more popular sport as its core theme and Saina Nehwal is a known entity as well.

The Parineeti Chopra starrer belongs to a genre that traditionally opens slow and then goes on to grow well over the weekend. In the pre-pandemic times, the film could have seen a start of around 3 crores on Friday and then if the word of mouth was good, it could well have seen a major jump on Saturday to find itself in 5-6 crores range. However, current times are the most uncertain of them all as just after the reopening of theatres, there is a return of pandemic as well. Hence, one can’t be certain of how audience footfalls would turn out to be.

For now, one can well expect the film to open around the 1 crore mark and that too would be primarily driven by family audiences at premium multiplexes. Anything on top of that would be added bonus and post that it would be all about word of mouth and the point in time pandemic situation coming into play.

