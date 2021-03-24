Many controversial comments on social media later, we’re back to answer one of the most asked about questions regarding the 67th National Film Awards. Why wasn’t Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji considered for even a single category? Though the winners were mostly from the films released in 2019 with few exceptions, like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga (Released in January 2020) & Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Yet to be released).

How these two and not Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were eligible to get considered for National Awards this year?

To start with, let’s take you back to what we explained in the article yesterday – The makers have to submit their films to the board before a decided period. If we consider the above case, the last date to submit the films was 17 February 2020, and hence Zee Studios & Fox Star India were able to make them eligible to win.

This means Panga and Marakkar were provided with the censor certificate back in 2019, and hence they were able to apply for the 67th National Film Awards. But, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior missed the deadline by few days & got its certificate on 9th January 2020.

But, there’s more to it. On digging further, it came to our knowledge that it’s not just the year of the film it’s releasing in. Every year, The Directorate of Film Festivals decide a date which is the deadline for submitting your films. The final date decided for the 67th National Film Awards was 17 February 2020.

Now, that’s more than a month later than after getting the certificate. On contacting PR of the film, we learned that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wasn’t ‘eligible’ to get nominated for the 67th National Film Awards. The movie’s PR also confirmed that the team is set to arrive with a blast for the 68th National Film Awards.

As per the reports flowing in, 68th National Film Awards will also happen in this year only. The board might take a gap of six months in between. This means we can see the awards happening around September or after that. Hope that was a clear answer for Ajay Devgn and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fans. Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below!

