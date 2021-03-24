Who isn’t excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on the silver screen? While SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018), Aamir’s last release was Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan (2018). While the excitement for their comebacks is at an all-time high, we take you back to the time both stars were left awestruck.

Wondering what could leave both the Khans spellbound at the same time? Well, it has a little magic involved – else, trust me, it wouldn’t have been possible. This incident took place in 2017 at a Diwali party hosted by SRK that saw Bollywood biggies in attendance. From Aamir to Kunal Kohli, the guest list was pretty long.

Talking about the Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 2017 Diwali party, the Bollywood power couple invited a famous magician, Karan Singh, to entertain their guest. At the said party, Karan dazzled both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh with a card trick.

Recollecting the trick to all those who came in late was Aamir Khan while seated besides Shah Rukh Khan. The 3 Idiots actor is heard telling Gauri Khan, Kunal Kohli, and others present how the magician asked him to think of a card and Shah Rukh to choose a number.

Continuing further, Aamir says he chose King of Hearts, and Shah Rukh chose the number 24. The actor added that when he pulled the 24th card out – from the deck that the magician didn’t touch – it turned out to be the King of Hearts.

Aamir’s expression and excitement in his voice is proof of how amazed he was by Karan Singh’s talent. SRK, too looked mind-blown as the incident was retold.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali 2017 party, the magician took his official Facebook handle and shared the video of Aamir Khan retelling the guest about the trick. Karan Singh shared the video, with a caption that read, “NEW VIDEO: I have built my reputation on figuring out people’s passwords. Amongst the magic circle I’ve built my reputation on a card trick, the holy grail of card magic at that for magicians. To show it to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan amongst others and have them praise it highly is very very humbling. Check it out, share it around ???? Want to see what they’re on about? Come for a show, see it live.”

Were you as impressed by Karan Singh as Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Aamir, who tested COVID-19 positive today, is all set for the release of Laal Singh Chadha. Shah Rukh took is all set for a comeback with YRF’s upcoming action film, Pathan.

