The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India, and several celebrities are falling ill due to the same. After stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently tested COVID-19 positive, now news of actor Aamir Khan testing positive has made the headlines.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the actor shared the news of him testing positive. The source also added that the actor is currently quarantining at home and is following all necessary protocols. Read the entire statement below.

Advertisement

A spokesperson close to Aamir Khan shares, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Get well soon, Aamir Khan!

The Lagaan actor recently quit social media. Talking about the reason behind it, Aamir Khan said, “Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hu, social media pe hu kahan main? Toh mujhe laga ke waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main, apni hi dhunki mein rehta hu. Nahi, alvida nahi hai yeh, yahin par hoon main, aur hum isse pehle bhi toh communicate karte the. Aur abhi media ka role zyaada badh gaya hai, kyunki ab main aapke zariye hi apni saari baatein karunga, toh aapko toh khush hona chahiye, hai na?”

On the work front, Aamir is currently busy working on the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is set to release later this year.

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi On Changing People’s Perception Of Calling Him A ‘Serial Kisser’: “Can’t Catch Them By The Throat & Force Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube