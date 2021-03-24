Last week saw a hilarious meme feast all across social media thanks to an unexpected collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, we are talking about the Vimal pan masala advertisement. It’s always been heard that SRK and Devgn aren’t on good terms personally, but one pan masala managed to bring the two big guns together. Now, none other than Salman Khan is set to join the bandwagon of the mouth fresheners industry.

Yes, you read that right! It isn’t Vimal pan masala but the Dabangg actor is likely to be seen promoting Elaichi under Rajshree’s brand. It’s learnt that Salman has been roped by Rajshree Elaichi as a brand ambassador and he has done all the formalities. He’ll be shooting for the advertisement very soon.

As per Bollywood Hungama, an insider source states, “The paperwork is done and Salman Khan is all set to shoot for an exclusive advertisement campaign within the next 10 days, taking a break from the Tiger 3 shoot. He came on board the campaign as the product is looking to change their image and expand their customer base by entering into the mouth fresher arena.”

Reportedly, Salman has charged a hefty sum to promote the premium Elaichi brand.

Another meme fest is on the way and this time featuring Salman Khan!

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Tiger 3. Speaking of Radhe, the makers have reportedly planned to directly release a trailer of the film as they are confident that it will surely create a pre-release frenzy. It’s learnt that the trailer will be out during the first week of April.

