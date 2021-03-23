Thalaivi Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 2020 Sports/Drama, Panga. The film released at the box office with decent expectations but couldn’t fare well. Since then the fans have been waiting for her Thalaivi which is a biopic of late veteran actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalitha.

Advertisement

The trailer of the film finally released today and it’s mostly a winner. A biopic of a personality like Jayalalitha has to be entertaining but more than that it should be inspiring and hard-hitting. After watching the trailer a couple of times, I can say that it promises hard-hitting as well as entertaining content.

Advertisement

AL Vijay seems to be ready with a film that will make many people wonder about the strong personality, Jayalalitha boasted of. There are several scenes in the trailer which will be a treat to watch on the big screen. The parliament fight scene, the meeting with Indira Gandhi scene, the one at the end and a couple of more really boost one’s interest in the film.

However, Kangana Ranaut doesn’t seem in her element in the trailer at least. She’s definitely not bad as Jayalalithaa but she’s far from the performance she is capable of giving. A lot of effort seems to be going on to play the character when it should come to her naturally. I hope we see better of her in the film.

Arvind Swamy is in the supporting role as he plays the role of former actor and CM Minister, M.G. Ramachandran. The trailer doesn’t promise much about him but I hope we’ll get to see more of him in the film. Especially because Jayalalitha & MGR’s love story seems to have got a fine portion in the script.

The background music looks excellent and is adding to the charm.

Overall, Thalaivi looks like a box office winner. The film is releasing on April 23 and a major section of Indians will be vaccinated till then. It’s a period of pre-Eid which is mostly considered cold for films in the Hindi market but considering a huge section of cine-lovers are starved of entertainment, the film will get a better chance. Thalaivi is also releasing in languages like Tamil & Telugu which will be another plus for it.

The makers just need to promote it well so that maximum people can know about its theatrical release.



Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Has A 200 Crore+ Luck Factor Attached With Vishal-Shekhar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube