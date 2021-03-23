If there is one film that has managed to create a thunderous buzz even amid the pandemic, has to be Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The mythological period drama helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut is one of the most anticipated films across the Pan India audience. To make your day better, there is a new update this morning.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as lord Ram alongside Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai, and the latter two are the latest addition to the cast. And as we speak, there is an update on when Prabhas’ first look as Rama will be released. Below is all you need to know, and it is probably sooner than you might be thinking. Read on for all the details.

As per a news portal, Sakshi Post, the makers of Prabhas are working hard to meet the deadline in completing Adipurush. The team is planning to release Prabhas’ first look as Lord Ram on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami. The day falls on April 24 this year, and that is when the makers are aiming to drop the first look. Interestingly the report has a twist in tale too. It says if the makers by any chance are not able to release the first look, they will definitely drop a big update about the film.

Either way, there is a threat waiting for us this Ram Navami as Prabhas will be gracing it with his Adipurush. Meanwhile, the period drama is being shot with some high-end technology. Most recently a fire on the sets of the film was reported. As per the updates, a Chroma set caught fire and burned down.

The film is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh alongside Prabhas, Adipurush will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. How excited are you for the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

