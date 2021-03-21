Prashanth Neel is probably enjoying the best phase of his career. The director rose to unprecedented fame with his masterpiece KGF. The film starring Yash in a leading role was a massive success all over the country. Chapter 2 is now all set to witness its huge release. But even before that, the filmmaker has already bagged huge projects – Salaar, a film with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun’s next. Read on for some exciting details!

Advertisement

KGF Chapter 2 has already wrapped up its shooting. Recently, Srinidhi Shetty shared a glimpse of the post-production work. The actress shared a picture of herself from the dubbing studio. Meanwhile, the promos of Prabhas starrer Salaar are out and are receiving massive praises. The team has narrowed it down in 2022 for releasing the film.

Advertisement

As work goes on, Prashanth Neel is now said to be working on a film with Jr NTR. But the big news remains the fact that he’s been unstoppable. The filmmaker was recently rumoured to have been roped in for a film starring Allu Arjun. But do you know he’s charging a massive sum for the same?

As per the latest reports, Prashanth Neel recently met Allu Arjun and his father Allu Aravind to discuss the details of the project. The meeting was held at Geeta Arts, which will be backing the biggie. It is said that the production house has agreed to pay the KGF Chapter 2 maker a huge salary for directing the Pushpa actor in his next.

The news reportedly has also been confirmed by Bunny Vyas, a close friend of Allu.

Well, with massive remuneration comes massive responsibility. Will Prashanth Neel even surpass his directing skills in KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar with Allu Arjun’s next? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14’s Arshi Khan To Go The Shehnaaz Gill Way, To Have Her Swayamvar On National TV?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube