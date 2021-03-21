Arshi Khan gained mass popularity after appearing in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11. However, the actress did not find much success after her stint in the controversial show. Now after appearing in Bigg Boss 14, she began receiving a lot of offers and she even bought her an apartment in Mumbai.

The latest report reveals that the 31-year-old actress will be seen in another reality show – her own Swayamvar. Makers of the show have seemingly approached the actress to have her Swayamvar on national television. Scroll down to know more.

According to ETimes, a source close to the development revealed, “Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shenaaz Gill’s swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi’s antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it’s expected her swayamvar will also grab eyeballs.”

The report further stated that Arshi Khan has approved the offer and the show is tentatively titled ‘Aayenge Tere Sajna (Season 1 with Arshi Khan)’. The makers are also planning to rope in Rahul Mahajan to host the show.

It’s worth pointing out that this is not the first time that a Bigg Boss contestant gets a Swayamvar on national television. Previously, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Ratan Rajput, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had received their own Swayamvar. Now it seems this time Arshi will have one.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan recently bought an apartment in Mumbai. Speaking candidly to the publication, the actress elaborated on her plans to decorate the house. She said, “I want peace at home… white which brings in peace. So yes, I have been planning to have lighter shades as my interior. I’m designing things my way. Interior designers are also helping me and they are making things exactly how I wish. It’s almost done and only final touches are left. I had a dream to own my house in Mumbai for a long time now. I was living in a rented place. I have bought a flat for me in Bhopal and own a farmhouse there. But having a dream house in Mumbai was like buying a flat on the moon. People, after finding name and fame in the industry, the second thing they look for is a flat… their own house. On rent, there are many issues especially for the actors.”

