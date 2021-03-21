Aditya Narayan is working in full swing post his marriage with Shweta Agarwal. The TV host is back on the sets of Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and the rest of the members. The upcoming weekend episode will witness Anu Malik, Udit Narayan and others join the show. A video of Neha Kakkar dancing to the tunes of Dilbar with Aditya is now going viral.

For the unversed, Aditya and Neha made a lot of noise during Indian Idol 11. The channel pulled out a whole publicity stunt where the duo pretended to have fallen for each other. And well, it did work out really well. Even father Udit Narayan became a part when he gave his nod for accepting Kakkar as their bahu.

But now, things have clearly changed. Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh last year. On the other hand, Aditya Narayan took his relationship with Shweta Agarwal to the next level as well. However, the latest pictures from Indian Idol 12 sets witness them both dancing to the tunes of Dilbar.

It all began as the kids of Super Dancer Chapter 4 appeared on the show for promotions. Neha Kakkar sang Dilbar for the little munchkins. She along with Aditya Narayan danced with the kids on the peppy number.

Check out the pictures below:

Previously, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal about the entire publicity stunt on Indian Idol sets.

Shweta Agarwal said, “I had zero reaction. I had no reaction to any of those things.”

Aditya Narayan added, “Arey, she knows me. We’re around each other all the time. Even if I and Neha would have been ‘very good friends, talking on the phone, meeting and stuff – maybe Shweta would have thought about it. But Neha and I are strictly work friends. I don’t think we’re ever met apart from work. May be like on a success party (for Indian Idol etc). Otherwise, we haven’t met like that.”

