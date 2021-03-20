COVID-19’s second wave is creating ripples all across the country and the media fraternity is facing the heat of it. It was yesterday, we learnt that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar has been tested positive for COVID-19. Now, on social media, the actor has shared the latest health update with his fans.

Just an hour ago, Mandar Chandwadkar shared a video on Instagram in which he shared that he has been tested positive. In the video, he says that he’s asymptomatic, fit and fine. He also urged everyone to not take the virus lightly and follow all guidelines properly.

Captioning the video, Mandar Chandwadkar wrote, “Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe.”

Here’s what the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has to say:

Speaking of the same, Mandar Chandwadkar had a talk with Times Of India. He said, “My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again.”

After testing positive for COVID-19, Mandar began observing self-quarantine at his home. Since the show is revolving around Bhide so the actor’s positive reports have left the makers worried. The actor was shooting with co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Palak Sindhwani and has asked them to get tested as well.

