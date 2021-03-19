Ever since the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic hit the country, several people are getting infected by the virus. Several reports of actors being tested positive of COVID-19 are making the headlines. Now after Mayur Vakani, Mandar Chandwadkar has contracted the virus.

Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The report came after Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sunderlal was tested positive of COVID-19.

As per the ETimes report, Chandwadkar has begun showing symptoms of including cold for a week and got himself tested. Confirming about the same, the actor said, “My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again.”

After testing positive for coronavirus, Mandar Chandwadkar began observing self-quarantine at his home. Since the show is revolving around Bhide so the actor’s Covid positive reports have left the makers worried. The actor was shooting with co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Palak Sindhwani and has asked them to get tested as well.

Mandar further said to the publication, “I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative.”

Meanwhile, Mayur Vakani’s wife Hemali Vakani opened up about her husband being diagnosed with COVID19. She revealed to the publication that the actor has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. She said, “He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad.”

Hemali also said, “Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in-home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two.”

