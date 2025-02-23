Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains among the top Indian television shows. It has been running successfully for over 16 years and enjoys a loyal audience base even today. Many figures related to the show are responsible for such an epic success, including Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. Today, let’s discuss more about the duo and some interesting trivia!

Blockbuster duo of Mr and Mrs Bhide

Ever since TMKOC began, Mandar and Sonalika have been part of the show. Mandar plays the character of Atmaram Bhide, a tuition teacher by profession. Madhavi plays his on-screen wife, Madhavi Bhide, a businesswoman. Both characters are highly popular and enjoy their own separate fan bases.

The chemistry between Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi is so natural and effortless that it often feels like they are real-life husband and wife. They’re so perfect in their roles that we can’t imagine any other actor as Mr and Mrs Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Interesting trivia

Now, it’s time for an interesting trivia about Mandar and Sonalika! Even before joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, both the actors had already played an on-screen couple, and it was in a show named Parivartan. Yes, you read that right! And this revelation was made by none other than Mandar and Sonalika themselves during a chat with Lokmat.

Now, we clearly know why the duo has the right chemistry right from the first episode.

Salary of Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi

Both Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi are two of the important actors of TMKOC. For their contribution, they receive a good amount as their salary. Coming to Mandar, our master Bhide reportedly gets 80,000 rupees for shooting each episode of the show. Talking about Sonalika’s remuneration, she reportedly receives 35,000 rupees for each episode.

About TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully since 2008. It’s one of the longest-running TV shows in history and has completed over 4,300 episodes already.

