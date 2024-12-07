Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic show in Indian television history, and is still running successfully. It’s been maintaining a stronghold among the audience for several years. Unfortunately, lately, the show has been surrounded by negativity, especially due to old members’ exit from the show on a bad note. One such old member of the cast was Shailesh Lodha, who left the show abruptly.

Shailesh is a well-known writer and poet, but it’s TMKOC that made him a household name. With this show, he became a household name and more than his original name, people recognize him by the name of his character, Taarak Mehta. His chemistry with Dilip Joshi was unmatched, and it felt like the role was tailor-made for him.

Unfortunately, in 2022, Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was a big shocker for everyone. While his exit was heartbreaking for fans, it was more shocking when the reason behind the move came out. As revealed by Shailesh Lodha, it was never about money, and he left TMKOC due to Asit Kumarr Modi’s derogatory language and attitude.

As claimed by Shailesh Lodha, while being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he shot for another show on SAB, Good Night India. He was invited to Good Night India, where he recited a poem. This thing didn’t go well with producer Asit Kumarr Modi, and he used bad language while talking to Shailesh.

While talking to Lallantop, Shailesh Lodha said, “I shot for it and even recited a poem there. A day before the telecast, Taarak Mehta’s producer called me asking how could I be on that show. And the language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated.” When the TMKOC actor confronted Modi, the latter used inappropriate words and called everyone his servant. This triggered Shailesh to quit the show.

“I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022, that I would not like to continue with the show,” Shailesh Lodha quoted.

On the work front, after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor is now a part of Advocate Anjali Awasthi.

