False identities, fiery romances, skeptical feelings, and much more are on the horizon for Days of Our Lives. Based in Salem, the soap opera has been a constant success since it aired on a television network. Now that it has moved to a streaming platform, its success hasn’t been affected.

From confrontations and discussions of the past to arrests and surprising DNA test requests, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the hit daytime drama series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune into Peacock and watch it.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 24, 2025

The week starts with Stephanie surprising Alex. When Gabi confronts the false Rafe, how will the chat go? On the other hand, Jada decides to move on with Shawn. Will she later regret it? When Leo asks Chad for a job, will his hopes be dashed? Cat makes a suggestion to Marlena. Will she agree?

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Up next on the Days of Our Lives, Arnold throws Gabi out. How will she respond to it? Stephanie shares her past with Alex. Will she be able to relieve herself from it? Jada makes it clear she isn’t over Rafe. Has she already started regretting her choice to move on with Shawn? Lastly, Chad and Cat decide to connect. Will this conversation of theirs help them create a bond to remember?

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

When Brady corners Kristen, how will she respond? Meanwhile, Stephanie stuns Jada and Shawn. Has she found out something more about Rafe? On the other hand, Belle remains skeptical of EJ. Has his confession put doubt in her mind about his intentions? Rita follows orders, but from whom?

Thursday, February 27, 2025

When Jada and Shawn arrest Rafe, how will he react to it? Up next, Gabi asks Kayla to run a DNA test. Will she find the answers she is looking for? Belle vents to Marlena, and Brady tries to persuade Ava. Will they find the reprieve they were looking for? Kristen laments to EJ. Will he offer advice? Or does she only need a listening ear to feel lighter about her struggles?

Friday, February 28, 2025

In the last Days of Our Lives episode of the week, Paulina supports Chanel throughout a procedure. Meanwhile, Johnny shares some news with Marlena. Will it be good or bad? Sophia exaggerates to Amy. Will she catch her lies? Holly opens up to Maggie about her love life. Lastly, Julie expresses her desire to find her necklace and shares her thoughts about the same with Doug.

