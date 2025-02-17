Salem has been buzzing with new drama, changing equations, new bonds, blossoming romances and more. With a new week, fans can anticipate a lot of new developments on the daytime drama as storylines and characters quickly move forward. Be it platonically, romantically or on the family front.

From new bondings and allies to plans and drastic actions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what drama and fun the viewers can expect this week on Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 17, 2025

When Steve shares his concerns with Kayla, will she be able to put him at ease? Up next, Alex and Stephanie bond and Javi and Leo share a really memorable Valentine’s Day. Will their respective relationships improve due to the quality time they spent together? On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel stun Tate. What could it be about and will he be able grt through it?

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Holly and Tate take their relationship to a new level. Will their romance fly and flourish or will it come to a screeching halt? Doug III confides in JJ. Will this chat help them figure things out? When Belle has a nasty encounter with Arnold. How will she handle it? Meanwhile, Jada finds an ally in Gabi and EJ makes a pitch to Paulina. Will these go in their favor or against?

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

When Kate questions Philip’s plans, will he be able to find a way out of this mess? Xander surprises Sarah with a romantic gesture. Will she be happy about his attempts? Will it strengthen their romance? Belle and EJ try to define their relationship. Will they lead to a conclusion or will it stay in a muddle? Lastly, Shawn and Jada bond. How will this change things?

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Javi reveals a secret to Jada. Will she be shocked by it or does she already know about it? On the other hand, Belle tries to trap EJ. Will her plan be a success or will she fall victim to her own plotting? Kristen prepares to take drastic action. Will it work in her favor or not? Leo ponders his future but will the contemplation lead to clarity or only lead to more confusion.

Friday, February 21, 2025

The last episode of the week features Brady and Steve finally finding Ava. How will this reunion go? Up next, Rafe tries to convince his new guard to release him. Will his convincing be effective or only land him in a bowl of hot soup? Lastly, Kristen presents EJ with a solution and Shawn comforts Jada. How will this change the dynamics of their respective relationships?

