Ryan Reynolds didn’t hold back in making light of his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni while attending the ‘SNL 50: The Anniversary Special’ in New York City.

While the highly talked-about Hollywood couple sat in the audience, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called out the ‘Deadpool’ actor and asked “Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?”

Reynolds jokingly responded to them, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”, which served as a humorous nod to the drama surrounding Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Stylish Red Carpet Appearance Amid the Drama

Despite the legal tension, the couple appeared relaxed and in good spirits during their first red carpet-appearance since Lively filed the lawsuit in December 2024.

Lively stunned in a silver sequined gown paired with matching heels and droplet earrings, while Reynolds looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo as they posed together for photos. The pair mingled with fellow guests earlier in the evening, including Dakota Johnson, and shared a selfie with Chevy Chase at Chris Rock’s 60th birthday celebration the night before.

Blake Lively’s Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

It had been several months since the duo last attended a red carpet event together as they last appeared publicly in August 2024 at the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere.

Lively’s legal action against Baldoni came after she accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation, prompting Baldoni to file lawsuits of his own, including a $250 million libel case against the New York Times for its coverage of her allegations.

In response, Lively’s legal team subpoenaed Baldoni’s text messages in a bid to gather more evidence of his alleged smear campaign against her. Their lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, shared that this legal discovery process would expose those responsible for “destroying” Lively’s reputation and family over the past year.

“We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court,” they added.

Both parties have requested to be exempt from the district court’s mediation program, with settlement talks currently on hold. The highly anticipated trial is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

