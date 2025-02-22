A new week brings new episodes and a new slate of drama happening in Genoa City. Mysterious connections, love triangles, and changing bonds is the norm in the city at the moment but which of the relationships will be the winner at the end is something that has hooked long-time viewers of Y&R.

From missing characters and helping hands to warnings and temptations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Be it Phyllis and Sharon’s disappearance or Audra and Holden’s secrets. Here’s what fans can truly expect from the week on The Young and the Restless.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 24, 2025

The week starts with Phyllis and Sharon having gone missing. What trouble is on the cards for the two of them now? Up next, Chelsea plots her next move with Adam. Will she quit her exhausting behavior and actually plan to do something worthwhile? Lastly, Audra tells Nate the truth about Holden. How much will she reveal to her boyfriend and how much will she conceal?

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

When Phyllis finds herself in dire circumstances, how will she get out of the mess? On the other hand, Sharon is forced to make a difficult decision. Will she be able to solve her troubles or will Nick jump in to save the day again?

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

When Victor recruits Michael to help Lily, will the latter be convinced about the notorious patriarch’s intentions? Damian puts down roots in Genoa City but is this decision on the basis of the surprising truth revealed by Nate and Amy? Meanwhile, Adam pulls out all the stops to impress Chelsea. Despite having flip-flopped between his feelings, will he do something impressive?

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Victor warns Nick about Sharon but will he heed his father’s advice? It is no secret that the Newman family haven’t been big supporters of Sharon. Will Victor’s advice keep Nick away from Sharon and an eventual resurgence in romance? On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea give into temptation. How long will their Connor-based relationship last? Phyllis decides to stand her ground. But is it related to Billy and wanting to stray him from Sally?

Friday, February 28, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Nick and Daniel keeping a secret from Billy. Is it related to Phyllis in any way? Especially considering Billy and her work together. When Audra sets boundaries with Holden, will they be able to be convincing? When suspicions mounts about Phyllis and Sharon, how will this truly change the current dynamics of the Genoa City stalwarts?

