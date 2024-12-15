One of the most consistently loved and appreciated characters in The Young and the Restless is Sharon Newman (played by Sharon Case). She might have gone through her fair share of drama, mistakes, and issues in the past couple of decades, but fans love the role and are always down to back her up, be it a messy storyline like murder or the character’s mental health issues.

Sharon Case’s character has been a fan favorite. Her pairing with Nick Newman (known as #Shick) has been a frontrunner for viewers. They want to see the couple reunite no matter how long it takes. Case recently opened up about the current storyline involving Heather’s murder and the return of Jordan Howard and Ian Ward.

Sharon Case About Murder Storyline On The Young And The Restless

The past few episodes of The Young and the Restless have featured Sharon being in an endless spiral of mental health issues and murder by her hands. Recently, it was revealed that she wasn’t the one who had killed Heather. Instead, Sharon was being framed by the villains Jordan and Ian for it. Case talked about how the story was witnessing twists and turns.

The actress found out that Jordan and Ian were behind the murder when she first read the script. “I’m just as anxious to know the end of the story as anyone because they are really great, exciting stories,” Case told Soap Opera Digest. She added that, like the audience, she enjoys being on the edge of her seat and loves aspects of the story.

“Sharon is involved with so many people from her whole history on the show, which is great and interesting and fun for me,” the Young and the Restless star expressed. Talking about Sharon’s rivalry with Phyllis, she said that it’s been a while since they brought it back which is why at the moment she is loving the swing back to it. “One basic storyline is now pulling in a lot of other stories that we love to tell,” Case mused.

Sharon Case On Her Character’s Biggest Fears On The Young And The Restless

She continued that Sharon is scared of all that is happening. Sharon knows her medicines were laced with drugs. She is blacking out from time to time, scared that she might have killed Heather, and wants to keep her family safe from any attacks. This is piling many things on Sharon’s platter, making things complicated. Stone mentioned that Sharon and Nick agree on many things, and she prefers to take his advice occasionally.

“She has been in a lot of turmoil, and guilt is part of it,” Case told the portal. The award-winning actress stated that Sharon is scared that the hypnosis could possibly reveal that she is guilty of the murder. Case feels that not knowing is “bothering her more than anything.”

