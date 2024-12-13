The world of celebrities is anything but ordinary. It is a constant struggle to stay in the spotlight, and some go to extreme lengths, even risking their public image, to avoid fading into obscurity. Heather Rae Young, popularly known as El Moussa, is no different. The real estate agent recounted an incident where she became so drunk at one of Sean Diddy Combs’ glamorous parties that she ended up relieving herself outdoors.

Heather Rae Young’s Embarrassing Admission

In a resurfaced clip from Season 2 of Selling Sunset, Heather Rae Young was asked during a Never Have I Ever game at co-star Mary Bonnet’s bachelorette party if she had “ever peed in a ridiculously public place.” “I was so drunk… and leaving, I couldn’t hold it so I squatted down and my girlfriends held me up and I just peed,” she confessed in the 2020 episode.

Heather Rae Young Even Has Photos To Prove The Moment

Young even proudly revealed that she has photographic evidence of the wild moment. “I was 26 and I had no underwear on. My girlfriends took a picture and it is fully out,” the now-37-year-old said, adding that she was a “fun drunk.”

Numerous celebrities have opened up about their experiences at Combs’ extravagant parties, which were reportedly hello before his notorious “freak-offs,” which were wild sex gatherings marked by heavy drug and alcohol consumption.

Khloe Kardashian Also Opened Up On Attending Sean Diddy Combs’ Parties

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up with Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian hinted at the excessive nudity at the disgraced media mogul’s parties. In the clip, she told her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, that she spent the weekend with her friends, including the 55-year-old rapper, his son Quincy, Justin Bieber, and rapper French Montana.

“I haven’t been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.,” she shared. “Well, this party, I think half the people were butt-naked.”

Khloé Kardashian revealed she attended Diddy’s infamous ‘Butt-Naked’ party. Justin Bieber was also at this party. The wild event, reportedly held in 2014, saw Khloé catching a 5:30 a.m. flight, only to find half the guests completely butt naked. This sounds very much like the… pic.twitter.com/wkwiaPpTxI — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 22, 2024

Details about Sean Diddy Combs’ parties were revealed after his arrest on sex trafficking charges, racketeering, and prostitution, shedding light on the disturbing nature of his activities. However, he pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial set to start on May 5.

