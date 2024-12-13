The Hollywood industry enjoys the concept of legacy, which is precisely why kids of star parents are often expected to follow their parents’ footsteps. Some of them do, some of them don’t. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox could potentially fall into the former category and join the industry.

Knox Jolie accompanied his mother to the Governor’s Awards last month and has since been in the spotlight. Recent reports claim he has received many offers, but Jolie wants to be careful. The iconic actress intends to figure out what would be right for him over time. Here’s what we know about the offers and how Jolie feels about them.

Will Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Knox Join The Industry?

According to In Touch Weekly, Knox was quite a shy child, and Jolie has been protective of him, constantly trying to shield him from the public eye. However, as he grew up, the 16-year-old gained self-confidence and wanted to enter the spotlight. The aim is to “test the waters,” which is why Jolie brought him along for the awards ceremony to “nurture that side of him,” a source told the outlet. The source also claimed that Knox could be successful in the industry,

With the looks from his parents and his family history, he has a springboard to jump off of. The insider alleged that Knox is already receiving offers for modeling and acting roles. Regardless, Jolie does not want to jump at anything. The Salt star has been in the industry for years and knows exactly how fast things can spin out of control due to haste.

Angelina Jolie On The Potential Offers Knox Is Receiving

“She wants to be very strategic about it, because the last thing she wants is for him to get swept up into the Hollywood lifestyle,” the report stated. While Angelina Jolie would be more than pleased to help Knox find his way in Hollywood, she also wanted to ensure that he still gets time to live and be a normal teenager. Despite her concerns, she is “looking at all the offers and discussing them with Knox and her team of agents.”

Jolie knows that Knox has specific interests, including music and acting, so “building up his portfolio” would be wise for the longer run. For the 48-year-old mother of six, “it’s just a matter of taking the right steps at the right time.” She was recently spotted promoting her film Maria, for which she has received rave reviews and steady praise from the director himself.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Legal Issues

On the other hand, Jolie has been embroiled in a legal battle with Pitt. The two got married in 2014 but got divorced in 2019. The court documents feature several serious allegations against one another. Their kids seem to clearly be on the mother’s side, with daughter Shiloh legally dropping Pitt’s last name and only going by Shiloh Jolie.

